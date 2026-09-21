Greene named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after Kentucky upsets Texas A&M

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky linebacker Sam Greene was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following the Wildcats' 31-21 win over No. 9 Texas A&M.

The senior from Washington, D.C., made several key plays in the victory. On Texas A&M's opening drive, Greene stopped a fourth-and-1 run at the Kentucky 11-yard line to force a turnover on downs.

Later in the first half, he intercepted a pass at the Kentucky 27 to end another Aggies scoring threat.

Greene also helped force a punt on a third-and-2 play in the third quarter, and Kentucky later turned the possession into a touchdown drive.

He finished with six tackles, a half tackle for loss, one interception and a fourth-down stop.

The honor marks the first SEC Defensive Player of the Week award of Greene's career and comes after Kentucky's first road win over a top-10 opponent since 1977

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