Kentucky Upsets No. 9 Texas A&M for Will Stein first signature win

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — Will Stein earned the biggest win of his young Kentucky tenure Saturday as the Wildcats upset No. 9 Texas A&M, 31-21, behind a dominant defensive effort and a second-half offensive surge.

Kentucky overcame an early missed field goal and a first-half deficit before scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away from the Aggies and secure Stein's first signature victory as the Wildcats' head coach.

The Wildcats leaned on a defense that repeatedly delivered momentum-changing plays. Sam Greene set the tone early, stopping Texas A&M's Rueben Owens II on a fourth-and-inches run inside the Kentucky 15-yard line in the opening quarter. Later, Greene intercepted Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed, ending another promising drive.

Despite moving the ball effectively at times, Kentucky came away empty on its first two possessions. The Wildcats' best early opportunity ended when Adam Zouagui pushed a 39-yard field goal attempt wide left early in the second quarter.

Texas A&M capitalized later in the period, converting four third downs on a 14-play drive capped by Carsyn Baker's 2-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 5:18 remaining before halftime.

Kentucky answered immediately.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey sparked the response with a 53-yard completion to D.J. Miller. After Mikkel Skinner rushed the Wildcats to the 3-yard line, Minchey connected with tight end Henry Boyer for the tying touchdown.

Really hoping Sloan goes back to this for the next 1st and Goal and hands Knox the rock 😤 pic.twitter.com/lpQA4StoRl — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) September 19, 2026

Zouagui's extra point evened the score at 7-7 heading into the final two minutes of the half.

The Wildcats seized control after the break.

Opening the second half with a 75-yard drive, Minchey found freshman receiver Kenny Darby for a 42-yard touchdown that gave Kentucky its first lead of the afternoon. The defense followed with a three-and-out, and the offense continued to capitalize.

Jason Patterson fueled Kentucky's next scoring drive with runs of 22 and 14 yards before C.J. Baxter punched in a 3-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 21-7.

Late in the third quarter, the Wildcats struck again. Minchey completed a 14-yard pass to Miller before Baxter carried the load on the ground, finishing the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Zouagui's extra point pushed the lead to 28-7 with 16 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Minchey distributed the ball throughout the afternoon, connecting with Miller, Darby, Baxter, Boyer and Willie Rodriguez on key plays. Baxter provided the finishing touch, scoring twice on the ground as Kentucky's offense found its rhythm after halftime.

The defense was equally impressive, holding the Aggies scoreless after halftime and forcing critical turnovers and stops throughout the game.

For Stein, the victory marks a defining early moment in his tenure in Lexington. The Wildcats entered the matchup as underdogs against a top-10 opponent but delivered one of the program's most complete performances in recent years, combining opportunistic defense with explosive second-half offense.

Next up for Kentucky is a home matchup against South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 12:45 on the SEC Network.

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