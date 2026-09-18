SELL OUT! Big Blue Madness sold out in 22 minutes

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball fans wasted little time securing their spot at one of the program’s most anticipated annual events.

All available tickets for Big Blue Madness presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass were claimed in just 22 minutes, continuing a long-standing tradition of strong support from Big Blue Nation.

The annual tipoff event for the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Additional details, including the event schedule and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.

Fans who were unable to secure tickets will still be able to watch the festivities, as SEC Network+ will stream the event live.

Kentucky also announced the return of Big Blue Madness Fan Fest presented by Kroger on Saturday, Oct. 3. More information on Fan Fest activities and programming is expected in the coming weeks.

Big Blue Madness serves as the unofficial start of basketball season, giving fans their first look at the Wildcats’ men’s and women’s teams ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

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