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WATCH: BBN Tonight previews a busy weekend including Kentucky vs. Tennessee

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
BBN TONIGHT FULL EPISODE FSG.png
BBN Tonight
BBN TONIGHT FULL EPISODE FSG.png
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LEX SPORTS — Ahead of a big time ranked clash, Keith Farmer and Noah Cierzan break down Kentucky football's road trip to Knoxville. Maggie Davis sits down with Kenny Minchey coming out of the bye week, Hannah Hamelback talks with Brooklyn DeLeye and Molly Tuozzo, and Ajsa Sivka lays out her expectations for her first year in Lexington.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

BBN Tonight push 2025

📱 More from BBN Tonight on LEX18.com

 

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