WATCH: BBN Tonight previews a busy weekend including Kentucky vs. Tennessee

LEX SPORTS — Ahead of a big time ranked clash, Keith Farmer and Noah Cierzan break down Kentucky football's road trip to Knoxville. Maggie Davis sits down with Kenny Minchey coming out of the bye week, Hannah Hamelback talks with Brooklyn DeLeye and Molly Tuozzo, and Ajsa Sivka lays out her expectations for her first year in Lexington.
BBN TONIGHT: Maggie Davis sits down with Kenny Minchey ahead of a rivalry clash in Knoxville
BBN TONIGHT: Hannah Hamelback sits down with Brooklyn DeLeye and Molly Tuozzo to talk about coming back for a 5th season
BBN TONIGHT: Ajsa Sivka talks with Noah Cierzan about getting off to a hot start with Kentucky
BBN TONIGHT: Kentucky Men's Soccer heads into Sun Belt Tournament
Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.