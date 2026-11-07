WATCH: BBN Tonight previews a busy weekend including Kentucky vs. Tennessee

LEX SPORTS — Ahead of a big time ranked clash, Keith Farmer and Noah Cierzan break down Kentucky football's road trip to Knoxville. Maggie Davis sits down with Kenny Minchey coming out of the bye week, Hannah Hamelback talks with Brooklyn DeLeye and Molly Tuozzo, and Ajsa Sivka lays out her expectations for her first year in Lexington.

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Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.