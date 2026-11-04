Brooklyn DeLeye, Molly Tuozzo will return for 5th year with Kentucky Volleyball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — They're back!

Kentucky volleyball will return two All-Americans for their super-senior seasons, as outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye and libero Molly Tuozzo have announced their respective returns for another season as Wildcats. The current seniors will utilize the new NCAA eligibility model, allowing collegiate athletes to play five seasons in five years.

Both Wildcats posted "See you in HMC in 2027" on their social media pages Wednesday afternoon.

Photo by Noah Morlock | UK Athletics Brooklyn DeLeye, Molly Tuozzo.

Together, Tuozzo and DeLeye have earned three SEC regular-season championships, one SEC Tournament title in the event's return last season, and a trip to the National Championship match, where the Cats finished as the 2025 runners-up.

“Being a part of Big Blue Nation and wearing Kentucky across my chest the last four years has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m excited to be extending that to a fifth year in 2027,” DeLeye said in a press release.

“I know that by returning, I’ll be playing in one of the most competitive gyms in the country day-after-day and training with not only some of the best volleyball players and coaches in the nation, but some of my best friends as well. I’m looking forward to finishing out this season strong in front of BBN and staying in Lexington a little while longer! Go Cats!”

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Molly Tuozzo celebrating with Brooklyn DeLeye.

Additionally, the duo has earned five ALL-SEC First Team appearances, four AVCA All-America honors, an SEC Player of the Year nod, the SEC Tournament MVP distinction and six AVCA All-Region Honors.

“Kentucky Volleyball has meant the world to me and staying a fifth year was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Tuozzo said via press release. “I’ve made some incredible life-long memories and friendships that will forever define my time as a Wildcat both on and off the court.

"When talking to Craig about his vision for Kentucky Volleyball and what we can become, it was exciting to be offered the chance to run it back for a fifth year and continue playing a sport I love with some of my best friends at a place that has given me so many blessings. I’m loving every second of being with this current 2026 team and what makes it more special is knowing I get to do it again next year. Go Cats!”

Head Coach Craig Skinner, who recently signed a contract extension to keep him at Kentucky through 2031, will enter year No. 23 next season with the Wildcats.

Photo By: Grace Smith | UK Athletics Molly Tuozzo. Brooklyn DeLeye. Kentucky defeats Ole Miss 3-1.

“On behalf of the entire Kentucky Volleyball coaching staff, support staff and Big Blue Nation, we’re thrilled to welcome back Brooklyn and Molly to our team for the 2027 season,” Skinner said via release.

“Both Brooklyn and Molly are elite athletes, committed teammates and represent the best of Kentucky Volleyball. The sport of volleyball continues to grow at an immense pace and players like Brooklyn and Molly are the reason why. I’m so excited to be able to coach them for another year and for them to be surrounded by Big Blue Nation in 2027 as we help them reach their athletic and academic dreams here at UK.”

Kentucky volleyball will host two more home matches this regular season, starting with a 7 p.m. battle with Alabama this Friday at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats will honor the four current seniors ahead of Sunday's matinee against Mississippi State. First serve is set for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network, while senior day activities are scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Molly Berezowitz. Molly Tuozzo. Lizzie Carr. Brooklyn DeLeye. Kentucky Volleyball Senior Graduation pictures.

This year, the Wildcats are 16-5 overall, 8-3 in the SEC.

For more on Kentucky volleyball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.