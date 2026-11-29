LEXINGTON, Ky. — The NCAA Tournament is heading back to Historic Memorial Coliseum, as Kentucky volleyball has earned a No. 1 seed in this year's big dance. As one of the top-four teams in the tournament, the Cats could host all of their own post-season matches, up until the National Semifinals.

The other No. 1 seeds: Nebraska, Pitt and Louisville.

This article will be updated as the remainder of the bracket is revealed.

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