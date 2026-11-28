LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nearly a decade after their last meeting, Kentucky and Wichita State met, again, on the basketball court, with UK's 2-0 all-time mark against the Shockers on the line.

In the previous meetings, both in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, Kentucky won by a combined five points: the Wildcats won 78-76 in 2014 on their way to a National Championship game appearance. Three years later, the Cats won 65-62 before a trip to the Elite Eight.

The 2026 edition of the matchup also offered fans a tightly-contested game, with seven lead changes, 12 ties, sporadic runs, lengthy droughts and five extra minutes. This time, for the first time, Wichita State left with the win. The Shockers outlasted the Wildcats, 73-71 in overtime inside Rupp Arena.

Brutal end in overtime, as Wichita State defeats Kentucky, 73-71 inside Rupp Arena pic.twitter.com/Bz2ATvDRLM — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 28, 2026

With the loss, Kentucky falls to 4-3 on the year.

Jordan Frison led the way for the Shockers with 20 points, while 7-foot-2 redshirt senior William Berg had 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Kentucky was led by Williams (both Mason and Kam). The freshman point guard finished with 16 points on 7-12 shooting from the field, two steals and one assist, while the sophomore guard, playing more than 13 minutes for the first time this season, added 16 of his own with a team-high eight rebounds.

The Wildcats were without sophomore big man, Malachi Moreno, who remains in concussion protocol following a collision during the team's last game, a 90-76 loss to Indiana in Indianapolis.

In the first start of his Kentucky career, Franck Kepnang opened the game with two quick blocks, two fast rebounds and four early points before the under-16 timeout. He finished with 12 points (5-7 FG) and four rebounds, four blocks and a steal in a season-high 35 minutes.

Still, the teams were tied at 10 apiece by the under-12 break. That's when the Cats went on their first big run of the evening, with Mason Williams, Alex Wilkins, Kam Williams, Braydon Hawthorne and Franck Kepnang guiding the team to a 12-0 run, its largest of the night, which included seven points by the lone freshman, Mason Williams.

Although the lineup changed and the Shockers eventually broke free of the drought, the Cats capped off the run with a 19-3 advantage, leading 29-15.

That's when the offensive pace slowed for both teams, with UK and WSU combining to connect on three of the next 19 field goal attempts. The Cats went to the locker room with a 31-24 lead, shooting 39 percent from the field, 38 percent from deep and zero percent from the free throw line, having only attempted one shot from the charity stripe in the first half. The Shockers had a 21/18/58 percent clip, including a 7-12 mark from the free throw line.

At the half, Wichita State led the battle of the boards, 28-20, including a 12-4 advantage off the offensive glass.

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The back-and-forth affair continued after the break.

After a remarkably quiet first half (zero points, 0-2 field goals, 0-1 from beyond-the-arc), Milan Momcilovic scored all 12 of his points in the second, including a trio of triples.

But the Shockers got more efficient in the second half, too. After collectively shooting 20.6 percent from the field in the first, WSU connected on 45 percent of their shots in the second.

The game was knotted, again, 65-65 with 3.7 seconds remaining. Frison missed a shot near the rim, with multiple players reaching for the rebound. The call on the court was Kentucky basketball, but Wichita State's challenge was successful, while the clock was adjusted to 4.6 seconds.

The extra time wouldn't make a difference, and the teams entered extra time tied at 65 apiece.

Neither team found much separation in overtime, and Wichita State led by two with time dwindling. Momcilovic stepped out of bounds with the ball, giving the Shockers a chance to add to their 73-71 lead. The Shockers responded with a turnover of their own under the basket, so the Cats got the ball back under the visitor's basket with 5.4 seconds remaining.

Out of back-to-back timeouts, the Cats ran an illegal out-of-bounds play, equating to a turnover and essentially ending the game. The Shockers still had those 5.4 seconds on the clock, and the Cats were able to force a last-second turnover, leaving enough time for a prayer. Momcilovic took the final shot of the game but it was off-the-mark, just as time expired.

This time, for the last time.

Wichita State coach on Kentucky's dead-ball turnover with ~5 sec. left in OT: "I was like, 'that's not legal,' ha. We're fortunate to be able to get that basketball back"



Added he thought it'd be Alex Wilkins taking the shot up the right side, like he did vs. Northern Arizona — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 28, 2026

The Wildcats return to the court next Wednesday, December 2, when the team makes the trip to Charlottesville for a meeting at No. 2 Virginia. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. The team's next home game is the following Saturday, December 5, against Appalachian State.

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