SAVANNAH, Ga. (LEX News) — With an SEC Tournament title on the line, the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats looked to repeat as champions against a No. 9 seed Georgia team, which had defied expectations throughout the tournament.

The Wildcats looked every bit the part of champion Tuesday night, earning an eighth-straight sweep to claim the program's second-straight SEC title (25-19; 25-20; 25-22).

With the win, Brooklyn DeLeye solidified her title as SEC Tournament MVP, while Morgan Gaerte and Kassie O'Brien joined her on the All-Tournament team.

Brooklyn DeLeye on her mentality heading into the NCAA Tournament:



"I would be scared for whoever is across the net. I wouldn't want to play against us. I have so much faith in our team" #BBN pic.twitter.com/7ZJQ0uQCV4 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 25, 2026

Kentucky wasted little time setting the tone against the Bulldogs, using aggressive serving and a strong presence at the net to take control of the opening set.

After the teams traded points early, Molly Tuozzo delivered back-to-back service aces before Sidney Burley added another, forcing a Georgia timeout with Kentucky leading 10-5.

Freshman middle blocker Gracison Saylors followed with consecutive blocks, extending Kentucky's lead to 12-5 and forcing Georgia to use its second timeout.

The Wildcats maintained control throughout the remainder of the set, with Morgan Gaerte delivering the final kill to secure a 25-19 victory. Kentucky hit .462 with 15 kills and three service aces in the opening frame. Gaerte led the Wildcats with five kills on seven attempts, while Saylors contributed three kills and three blocks.

Kentucky's success behind the service line continued into the second set. Gaerte opened with an ace, while Kassie O'Brien recorded Kentucky's fifth ace of the match to tie the set at 4-4. Another ace from Gaerte helped extend the Wildcats' lead to 13-9.

Brooklyn DeLeye found her offensive rhythm in the second set, recording six kills after contributing four in the opener.

Georgia refused to go away, however, behind an impressive offensive performance from Bianna Muoneke. The Bulldogs scored three consecutive points to cut Kentucky's lead to 21-19, prompting a timeout from Kentucky coach Craig Skinner.

The Wildcats responded with a strong defensive effort, forcing Muoneke into consecutive attack errors late in the set to secure a 25-20 victory and a 2-0 match lead.

Despite hitting just .161 in the second set, Kentucky held Georgia to a .133 hitting percentage.

Through two sets, DeLeye led the Wildcats with 10 kills, followed by Gaerte with eight. Saylors and Georgia Watson each contributed three kills. Kentucky was hitting .298 as a team with seven service aces, while Muoneke led all players with 11 kills.

Facing elimination, Georgia made a change at libero and found more offensive success early in the third set. The Bulldogs were hitting .583 in the set when back-to-back service aces gave them a 12-10 advantage.

Georgia continued to build momentum as Kendal Kemp and Kaiya Tyson capped off a lengthy rally with a block on Gaerte, sending the Bulldogs into the media timeout with a 15-12 lead. At that point, DeLeye and Muoneke shared a match-high 13 kills apiece.

Kentucky regrouped during the timeout, responding with five consecutive points. Saylors delivered another timely block, denying Muoneke at the net as the Wildcats turned a three-point deficit into a 17-15 advantage.

It was all Wildcats from there, as the Cats closed it out with a final score of 25-22.

BBN Tonight

DeLeye finished the night with a match-high 16 kills (.389) plus eight digs and a block, while Gaerte joined her in double-figure kills, with 13 terminations. Tuozzo collected a team-best nine digs, while O'Brien assisted on 37 of her team's 44 kills in the three-set win.

The Wildcats will now wait for their seed and path in this year's NCAA Tournament, with Selection Sunday set for this Sunday, November 29.

For more on Kentucky Volleyball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.