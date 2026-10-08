Randall Cobb named Kentucky’s representative in 2026 SEC Football Legends class

LEXINGTON, Ky — Former University of Kentucky standout Randall Cobb has been selected as the Wildcats’ representative in the 2026 Southeastern Conference Football Legends class, the SEC announced Thursday.

Cobb, one of the most versatile players in Kentucky football history, will be recognized as part of the SEC Football Legends program during the league’s Football Weekend of Champions on Dec. 4-5, 2026, in Atlanta.

A native of Alcoa, Tennessee, Cobb played for Kentucky from 2008-10 and helped lead the Wildcats to appearances in the Liberty Bowl, Music City Bowl and Compass Bowl. He earned first-team All-America honors as a junior and was a first-team All-SEC selection in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

During the 2010 season, Cobb set an SEC single-season record with 2,396 all-purpose yards. He also finished his Kentucky career with a school-record 37 touchdowns. Cobb earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2008 after accounting for 11 touchdowns, including two passing, two receiving and seven rushing scores.

Known for his versatility, Cobb lined up at wide receiver and quarterback while also serving as a punt returner, kickoff returner and holder on placekicks. In 2010, he was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, presented annually to the nation’s most versatile player. According to the SEC, he was the only Football Bowl Subdivision player that season to rank first or second on his team in rushing, passing and receiving.

Following his junior season, Cobb entered the 2011 NFL Draft and was selected by the Green Bay Packers. Over a 13-year NFL career with the Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Jets, he recorded more than 7,600 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns. His best statistical season came in 2014, when he caught passes for 1,287 yards and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

Cobb was inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2025.

The 2026 SEC Football Legends class also includes former Alabama coach Nick Saban, former Georgia coach Mark Richt, former LSU defensive back Patrick Peterson, former Texas running back Ricky Williams and former Oklahoma running back Billy Sims, among others.

The class will be honored Dec. 4 at the SEC Legends Celebration at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta and recognized before the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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