COLUMBIA, Mo. — After a week of regaining momentum and rebuilding confidence, the Cats fell flat in Columbia, as Missouri handled Kentucky, 28-14 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Saturday night marked the third-straight loss for the team, dropping Kentucky's overall record to 7-4 on the year, 3-2 on the road and 5-4 in the SEC.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons had an incredible night, going 17-22 for 314 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while his offense churned out 391 total yards against the Wildcats. The Tigers went 6-10 on third-down conversions and 1-1 inside the red zone, as Missouri finished with nine passing plays of 15 yards or more. Those explosives contributed 252 of the team's 314 total passing yards.

While the Tigers needed very few trips to the red zone, the Wildcats couldn't capitalize on many of their own visits, finishing 3-7, including two field goals. Kentucky's first touchdown didn't arrive until the fourth quarter.

Starting quarterback Kenny Minchey finished 27-43 for 288 yards with zero passing touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, while the Cats added 140 additional yards on the ground. The rushing attack was paced by CJ Baxter, who exited the game in the second quarter with an apparent foot injury, and Jovantae Barnes, who added 59 yards on a a season-high 16 carries.

Cj Baxter is back on the bench with a boot on his right foot after coming out of the locker on crutches.



Malachi Wood also in a boot on his left foot.@BBNTonight x @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/o5E8F2rBHM — Nick Lazaroff (@NickelLaz) November 22, 2026

In the air, it was Willie Rodriguez leading the way, as the Kentucky tight end caught eight passes for 93 yards. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, his catches were not as memorable as his drops, which came both at inopportune times and at inopportune places.

UK defensive lineman Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace set a strong tone for the evening with a tackle for loss on the game's opening play, as the Kentucky defense forced a quick three-and-out to bring Kenny Minchey and the offense onto Faurot Field.

The Cats moved the ball well on their first possession, with CJ Baxter pushing and shoving his way to a 16-yard rush, followed by a nine-yard catch by DJ Miller, which put the Cats in the red zone for the first time. Minchey twice went to Rodriguez over the middle, but the connection wasn't quite right, and neither attempt resulted in a catch. The Wildcats settled for a field goal on fourth down, scoring the first points of the night to take an early lead, 3-0.

The Tigers responded well from there. An explosive 33-yard catch moved Mizzou deep into UK territory. Three plays later, Simmons found Donovan Olugbode in the end zone to score the first touchdown of the night, putting Mizzou in front, 7-3 with 4:10 still to play in the first quarter.

Kentucky's resulting drive was methodical, taking 13 plays for 69 yards, spread across more than six minutes stretching from the end of the first into the start of the second quarter. After facing consecutive fourth-and-one situations, Rodriguez dropped a pass from Minchey while approaching the end zone, ending the drive and turning the ball over on downs.

Missouri didn't counter with more methodical. Instead, the Tigers ripped off a series of explosive passes, as Simmons needed just eight plays to lead his offense 96 yards into the end zone.

On the final five plays of the drive, the Missouri quarterback completed passes of 19 yards, 27 yards and 23 yards to three different Tigers. The last pass, a 23-yard completion to Jude James, started off as a near-sack, then was nearly picked off by Kentucky's Terhyon Nichols, then, instead, turned into for six more points for the Tigers.

The extra point was good, and the Tigers lead grew, 14-3.

Again, the Kentucky offense responded with a slow-and-steady march down the field, reaching the 18-yard line. There, Minchey threw his first interception of the evening, his third of the season, which the Tigers returned for a 28-yard gain.

But for the first time since the opening drive of the game, the Tigers did not find the end zone. Instead, Simmons threw an interception of his own, spotted and snatched by Nichols, who'd come close to a pick just minutes earlier.

With 1:12 to play before the break, the Wildcats dialed up a quicker offensive attack. It was short lived, as the Cats soon found themselves facing another third-and-one. Minchey took a sack for a loss of nine yards, forcing a punt with 49 seconds to play before the half.

The Tigers let time tick by, entering the locker room with a 14-3 lead.

Although Kentucky got the ball to start the second half, the Cats were unable to capitalize. Kentucky was called for two early penalties - delay of game against the offense and unnecessary roughness against Nichols - while the Tigers continued to torch the Kentucky defense with explosives.

It took Simmons only four plays and 99 seconds to move the ball 79 yards and tack on seven more points. The 44-yard touchdown pass and resulting point-after made the score 21-3, Missouri.

Minchey and Rodriguez finally had that beautiful connection Big Blue Nation knows and loves, as UK's leading tight end hauled in a pass for a gain of 23 yards. But four plays later, Rodriguez had another drop near the end zone, and the Cats were forced to once again settle for a field goal.

Adam Zouagui's second field-goal attempt of the evening sailed through the uprights, 21-6.

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Missouri's offense continued to soar, with Simmons finding Olugbode for a 60-yard touchdown, his second score of the night. The Tigers' advantage ballooned to 22 points, 28-6.

The only real positive for the Wildcats in the third was the emergence of Jovantae Barnes, who started to get downhill with fellow running back, CJ Baxter, sidelined with injury.

In the fourth, the Cats finally found the end zone, as Barnes hurried in for both the 3-yard score and the successful two-point conversion. Kentucky's 8-point drive made it a two-possession game, with Missouri leading, 28-14.

It was too little, too late for Kentucky, and two more turnovers in the red zone were the nail in the coffin. Barnes fumbled near the Missouri 15-yard line, and Minchey underthrew Rodriguez near the Mizzou 10.

The Tigers milked the clock from there.

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The Wildcats have one final regular season game on the schedule, as the Cats are set to host in-state rival Louisville next Saturday for an afternoon kickoff in Kroger Field. This year's battle for the Governor's Cup is scheduled for a 12:00 p.m. or a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network.

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.