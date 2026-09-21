Will Stein earns national coaching honor after Kentucky upsets Texas A&M

ATLANTA, Ga. — Kentucky coach Will Stein was named the Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week on Monday after leading the Wildcats to a 31-21 victory over then-No. 9 Texas A&M.

The award recognizes a coach who guided his team to a significant win while demonstrating scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Kentucky trailed 7-0 late in the first half before scoring 28 unanswered points to build a three-score lead entering the fourth quarter. The Aggies cut into the deficit with two late touchdowns, but the Wildcats held on for Stein’s first road victory, first Southeastern Conference win and first win over a ranked opponent as a head coach.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey completed 14 of 18 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Running back CJ Baxter Jr. rushed for 87 yards and two scores, while receiver DJ Miller caught five passes for 96 yards.

Kentucky also won the turnover battle 2-0, forcing two interceptions while committing none.

The win marked the Wildcats’ highest-ranked victory since defeating No. 6 Ole Miss on the road in 2024. Stein also became the first head coach in program history to win a true road game against an Associated Press Top 10 opponent.

Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) returns to action Saturday against South Alabama at Kroger Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

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