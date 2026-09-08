Kentucky announces new Executive Deputy Athletics Director, Deputy CEO of Champions Blue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The University of Kentucky Athletics has named Jon Palumbo its new Executive Deputy Athletics Director and Deputy CEO of Champions Blue, per a Tuesday announcement from the athletic department.

Palumbo, who currently serves as CEO of Spartan Ventures at Michigan State University, has more than 20 years of experience in Division I athletics, Tuesday's news release said, citing his track records in "revenue generation, capital projects, sport oversight, fan engagement and organizational leadership."

He also served as Interim Director of Athletics at Michigan State, overseeing key operational areas and serving as the primary sport administrator for football, while also playing an integral role in strategic planning, budgeting, facilities and department-wide operations, Tuesday's news release said.

"Kentucky has tremendous momentum, and we're building with purpose for where college athletics is headed," Kentucky Athletics Director and Champions Blue CEO J Batt said. "Jon is one of the most respected leaders in our industry and someone I trust deeply. He brings a unique combination of strategic vision, operational excellence and experience leading athletic departments at the highest level. He will be an invaluable partner as we continue investing in our student-athletes, serving the Big Blue Nation and strengthening the future of Kentucky Athletics and Champions Blue. We're excited to welcome Jon and Rachel to our Kentucky family."

The two men worked together at Georgia Tech, per Tuesday's release.

At Kentucky, Palumbo will be a key member of the Kentucky Athletics executive leadership team, which includes helping guide the continued growth of Champions Blue, advancing the department's strategic priorities and overseeing strategic business initiatives during a transformative era in college athletics.

“I am incredibly honored to join one of the premier universities and athletic departments in the nation, and I am grateful to J Batt and President Capilouto for their belief in me and in how I can help elevate our athletics program,” Palumbo said. “While this is a challenging time in intercollegiate athletics, it is also a time for opportunities, and I am confident that Kentucky is in a great position to take advantage. Rachel and I look forward to joining the Wildcat and Lexington communities.”

Palumbo starts at Kentucky on Sept. 18.

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