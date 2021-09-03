What you need to know ahead of UK's first home game at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — College football is back for University of Kentucky fans as the Wildcats take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in their season home opener. Kroger Field will be at full capacity for football games this fall.

Here's everything you need to know prior to the start of the season:

What time does the game start/where can I watch it at home?

Kickoff is at noon. You can watch the game on the SEC Network.

Prior to the game, join the BBN Tonight team at 9:00 a.m. on LEX 18 News for a special edition of BBN Gameday. Our team is coming to you live from Kroger Field. You can also watch the show on lex18.com, on your mobile app, and on our streaming platforms (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android TV).

What can I expect if I plan on heading to the game?

UK has announced that they expect tailgating, bands, cheerleaders for the games. The popular Chevy Catwalk will make its way down Talbot Todd Way to the Nutter Training Facility. However, the school says the route could change during the season.

Prior to the game, there will be food trucks from BHG, Salsarita's, Kentucky Strong BBQ, and Kona Ice. Kentucky Farm Bureau, Kentucky Select Chevy Dealers, Raising Cane’s, and One Holland will all be on site with fan giveaways.

There will be complimentary water inside Kroger Field. Four large water tanks are located on both the lower and upper concourse that fans will be able to use to fill cups that will be provided.

What is the ticket policy for UK games?

All tickets will be mobile and no physical season ticket books will be printed. Season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets. Season ticket holders can also visit UKathletics.com/MyUKAccount from a mobile device's web browser to manage tickets.

UK students should visit UKStudentTix.com for more information on season passes and single-game tickets.

Fans should enter the stadium at the assigned gate that will be listed on their mobile ticket.

Can I still buy tickets to UK football games?

Season tickets, mini packs, group tickets, and single-game tickets are still available for Kentucky's seven home games, including season packages starting at $199 apiece. Visit UKFootballTix.com to secure seats. You can also contact the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1), or click here to request a phone call from a personal representative.

What should I know about parking?

Season parking permits will also be issued via mobile delivery, and ticket holders with parking will access and display parking permits on a smartphone for entry into the stadium lots.

To avoid game day issues, fans are encouraged to save their parking permits to a smartphone's digital wallet (Apple Wallet or Google Pay) ahead of arriving at Kroger Field.

During the two-hour period prior to kickoff, lots will be filled according to availability. If the designated lot is full upon arrival, fans will be directed to the next available lot. Fans are encouraged to review the suggested routes listed at UKathletics.com/GameDay.

Non-permit parking is available on Cooper Drive on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon on Fridays. Additional non-permit parking is available in Parking Structures #2, #3 and #6. The non-reserved disabled lot is available at the corner of University and Farm Road. A state-issued valid disabled hang tag is required, and the cost is $35 per vehicle. Only credit cards are accepted.

Can I bring a bag into Kroger Field?

The SEC's clear bag policy states that each fan can carry one large clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12" x 6" x 12" clear bag – plus a small clutch that does not exceed 4.5" x 6.5". Fans are encouraged not to bring bags to reduce touch points.

What can I expect if I plan to tailgate prior to kickoff?

Fans can set up tents or trailers in the Kroger Field complex after noon on Fridays leading up to game day. All vehicles, tents, and trailers must be removed by noon on Sundays following game day.

Kroger will host a VIP tailgate event, which will begin two hours prior to kickoff for each home game, in the lawn next to Bluegrass Technical and Community College. Kroger customers can accumulate fan reward points by purchasing participating items at their local Kroger stores, then going to Kroger.com/fanrewards to redeem. These points can be used for free admission to the Kroger Tailgate Experience, including food and beverages. Customers will be sent an email confirmation that can be shown at the entrance to gain admission to the tailgate.

Here are some frequently asked questions when it comes to wearing masks at Kroger Field.

Do I need to wear a mask if I'm vaccinated?

Yes and no. You only need to wear a mask while in indoor spaces. If you're vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask while outdoors or while watching the game from your seat.

Do I need to wear a mask if I'm unvaccinated?

Yes, you will need to wear a mask at all times.

What is considered an indoor space?

Restrooms, Longship Club, Central Bank Club, inside of the Lexus Loge, the Central Bank Press Box, all elevators, the KFB Recruit Room, the Player/Guest Entrance, First Aid rooms, offices, and any other spaces that are fully enclosed.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination?

No, proof of vaccination is not required, but fans should stay at home if they are sick.

Do I need to wear a mask while walking on the concourse or waiting in concessions lines?

No, not in open air locations if you are vaccinated.

Do children need to wear masks?

Because they are unvaccinated, all children ages 2-12 are expected to wear masks. Any child aged 12-18 that is fully vaccinated should follow the above mask guidelines.

What are the mask policies for shuttles?

Everyone is required to wear a mask while on University of Kentucky shuttles and Lextran buses.

For more Kentucky football game-day information, visit UKathletics.com/GameDay.