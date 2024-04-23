The Lexington Legends are back, team holds media day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city's independent baseball team, known as the Counter Clocks last year for just one season, changed back to their original name.

The team held media day at Legends Field Tuesday with opening day coming up this Thursday night at 6:45 against High Point.

It's a four-game home series, so plenty of chances to come out and see the new team in action this weekend. New Legends manager Gregg Zaun is ready to get started with this team and represent Lexington well.

"The one thing I've told these guys from the get go is we're going to play hard, we're going to train hard and we're going to love this community hard," Zaun said.

"There's going to be ups and downs throughout the season. We're going to play well. We're going to play poorly, but the one thing that won't go into a slump around here is hustle and heart. You got our word that we're going to give it everything we've got out on the baseball field every single night and represent this town and the game properly."

Zaun already feels good about the direction this organization is headed.

"I'm really really thrilled with what we're seeing. We've come a long way in a short amount of time and we're just going to get better. It's kinda like exponential growth. Once you get it, all of a sudden everything is possible, and it grows out of control really really quickly, and that's the thing I'm seeing," Zaun said.

"Guys come in, they're listening to what the coaching staff is saying. They're making adjustments on a daily basis. They're getting better, and that's what this league is all about."

Back in February, nine-year-old Easton 'Eazy' Watkins suffered a traumatic brain injury and a broken skull in a car wreck. LEX18's Andrew Lamparski did a story on him.

'EazyStrong': Community holds prayer vigil for Georgetown boy injured in wreck

He is known for his love for baseball, and the Legends reached out to his family and are going to hold a fundraiser at the ballpark where portions of the ticket proceeds are going back to the family for medical bills.

The team also surprised Easton signing him to a one day contract to be a part of the team.