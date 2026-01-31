Spotlight on Rowan County: Some hometown charm for everyone

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In our first spotlight of 2026, were taking an adventure through all that Rowan County has to offer. From great bites to hidden gems, there's a little bit of hometown charm for everyone.

Sawstone Brewery finds success in Morehead despite pandemic opening challenges

In 2018, Nick Hollan and his partners took a calculated risk on the corner of Main Street in Morehead. The brewery was launched by three friends from their school days who had a dream and a skill.

Minnie Adkins continues wood carving at 91, inspiring generations through folk art

At 91 years old, Minnie Adkins continues to dedicate herself to her craft, wood carving six hours a day, five days a week. The highly featured artist has become a cornerstone of American folk art, with her work displayed in prestigious institutions across the country.

Beekeeping business turns hobby into buzzing enterprise

The buzzing of bees has become the sound of success the Honey and Bee Connection in Morehead. Jim and Paula Coss transformed their backyard hobby into a full-service beekeeping store drawing customers from across the region.

New Frontier ships Appalachian authenticity to all 50 states

What began with two brothers from Rowan County selling items out of their garage has evolved into a clothing brand gaining popularity across the country, putting Morehead on the map in the process.

Small pharmacy, big heart: Inside Morehead's Holbrook Drug

In an age of automation, shortcuts, and penny-pinching, some remedies are best found in the slow lane. On Morehead's Main Street, you'll find Holbrook Drug, a place where time slows down and human connection will have you feeling 100% in no time.

Whimziworks brings creative magic to downtown space

A once-empty storefront downtown has transformed into a vibrant creative hub where paint splashes, laughter echoes and imagination takes center stage. Whimziworks, a drop-in art studio, opened its doors after owner Shay Hammond had a literal dream that changed everything.

A downtown delicacy: Root-a-Bakers Bakery & Cafe

A Rowan County grandmother has turned her love of baking into a thriving business, with a dream to make her customers feel loved and welcome. Opened more than two decades ago, Root-a-Bakers Bakery & Cafe has now become a thriving downtown Morehead spot that makes you feel right at home.

Cora Wilson Stewart and the moonlight school movement

They're a piece of history that helped start Morehead State University; founded by Cora Wilson Stewart, moonlight schools helped thousands of adults across Rowan County and the country learn to read and write, changing their lives for the better.

A performance for everyone at Stargazer Lounge

Whether it's live music or maybe even a pajama party, the Stargazer Lounge is truly the place to be. Founded two years ago, the musical lounge is in the heart of downtown, offering comfy seating, a delicious menu of drinks, and performances for almost everyone.