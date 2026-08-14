Take a trip through Mercer County, where southern hospitality comes to life

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — In Mercer County, southern hospitality comes to life and strangers quickly become more like family. LEX News is highlighting the people and places that make Mercer County one of Kentucky's hidden gems, where life moves just at the right pace.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill preserves 200 years of Kentucky history in Mercer County

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill sits on 3,000 acres just south of Lexington in Harrodsburg, offering visitors a chance to experience one of Kentucky's most unique historical landmarks.

America's Largest Restored Shaker Community

Mercer County is home to more than 80 historical sites, some of which predate America

Outsiders, historians, and tourists are all very familiar with Mercer County and the deep history that lies within. “Harrodstown”, as it was once called, not only pre-dates the Commonwealth, but America herself and its residents have worked tirelessly for generations to preserve its history.

Downtown Harrodsburg's Rich History

Precision Dance brings new life to Harrodsburg's historic Benjamin Passmore House

A building that has been part of Harrodsburg's story for nearly two centuries is starting a brand-new chapter. The Benjamin Passmore House and Hotel, built in 1843, later became home to the Harrodsburg Herald. Now, it's Precision Dance.

Mercer County hotel turned into new dance studio

Spotlight on Mercer County: Free alpaca snuggles at working farm

You never know where life will take you, and that's certainly true for one couple in Mercer County. Nearly 15 years ago, the Slaninkas traded in the beach for the Bluegrass State, along with a herd of alpacas.

Spotlight Series Spotlight on Mercer County: Free alpaca snuggles at working farm Evelyn Schultz

Explore the Kentucky River Palisades, one of the best-kept secrets of the Bluegrass

The Kentucky River Palisades in Mercer County are one of the Bluegrass State's best-kept secrets, offering outdoor enthusiasts everything from ancient cliffs to calm river waters perfect for paddling.

Spotlight on Mercer County: KY River Palisades

Spotlight on Mercer County: Burgin Dairy Barn, new sandwich shop are a family affair

With a prime location on Main Street, it's hard to resist a stop at the Burgin Dairy Barn. It's even harder to when the menu as delicious as it is.

Spotlight on Mercer County: Burgin Dairy Barn

Logan Vineyards brings laid-back wine culture to the Bluegrass

Kentucky may be known for bourbon, but Logan Vineyard is making a case for wine — and doing it with a sloth as its mascot. The vineyard's brand-new tasting room is designed to feel anything but stuffy.