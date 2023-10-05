Request a station tour at LEX 18

LEX 18 News is committed to the community it serves. The television station and its employees believe in the importance of sharing the passion for journalism and literacy with future generations.

If you are part of a school or other organization helping students study media and journalism, we welcome your request for a tour of our television station.

Tour participants are encouraged to be active in media-related programs, weather workshops, or other similar activities.

Please submit your tour request at least 30 days in advance for approval. Submissions are approved by management and are subject to change. If approved, a confirmation email will be sent.

The following restrictions apply:

