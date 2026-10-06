Lexington youth come together to give back through 'Adopt a Block' initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A local organization is bringing young people from across Lexington together to give back to their community, build connections and see their neighborhoods from a different perspective.

The Voyage Movement’s “Adopt a Block” initiative encourages young people, families and community organizations to identify a block in need of attention and work together to improve it.

The initiative expanded on last year’s “I Got My Block” effort, bringing young people from different parts of Lexington to the city’s East End during fall break.

For organizers, the effort is about more than picking up trash. They say it gives young people an opportunity to work together, invest in their communities and build relationships with people from other parts of the city.

Doyle Lee, who grew up in the neighborhood, said organizers wanted young people to use their time during fall break to make a positive impact where they live.

“It’s always good when you can invest in cleaning up your own neighborhood, and so we thought it’d be a good idea to re-purpose their time this week,” Lee said.

Lee said bringing young people together from different parts of Lexington also can highlight the common bonds between neighborhoods.

He said young people are looking for mentors, support and opportunities, and he hopes more adults will step forward to provide them.

The effort also gives students an opportunity to stay active and focused while contributing to their community.

“Honestly, it keeps us out of a lot of things, you know, keeps us busy, and we’re doing something good as well,” said Lexington student Trenton Goons. “So, you know, we’re staying out of trouble, we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, getting stuff done and helping out all at the same time.”

Goons said he hopes younger children can find positive friendships, stay focused on school and avoid getting into trouble.

Players from the Ravens youth football team also participated in the cleanup.

Ravens coach John Rogers said the players volunteered to take part.

“It was optional and every one of them volunteered to be here,” Rogers said. “They’re always ready to lend a hand when needed.”

Terry Dumphord, founder of The Voyage Movement, said the project grew through collaboration with other community organizations.

Dumphord said bringing young people from different parts of Lexington together can help build camaraderie and create connections across neighborhood lines.

Organizers hope the effort will continue beyond fall break, including through projects such as leaf and snow removal.

The Voyage Movement also is encouraging churches, families and other organizations to participate.

The goal, organizers say, is to get more people involved in helping their neighbors and strengthening their communities.

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