Another alleged victim comes forward in sexual abuse case against former Kentucky pastor

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Pulaski County sheriff Bobby Jones announced Tuesday that the investigation involving Scott Hughes, 54, of Somerset, has expanded following the identification of an additional alleged victim who has come forward with information concerning alleged sexual offenses.

The sheriff said the person, who is now an adult, reported alleged conduct involving Hughes that allegedly occurred during 2012 and 2013. The reported conduct occurred outside of Pulaski County and is being referred to the appropriate law-enforcement agency for investigation and jurisdictional review.

Hughes served as a pastor at Eubank Baptist Church, and also once served at First Baptist Bronston.

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According to a post by Sunrise Children's Services, Hughes also served as an employee from May 2022 through June 2024, serving in the organization's Adolescent Alcohol and Other Drug Entity program in Bronston.

Hughes was previously arrested at his home and charged with Sodomy in the Second Degree, Sodomy in the Third Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and other offenses stemming from allegations of conduct occurring in Pulaski County beginning in 2018. Hughes remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Sheriff Bobby Jones said the Sheriff's Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating allegations of sexual offenses involving children and adults who report having been victimized as minors.

"We encourage anyone who may have information to come forward and speak with law enforcement. Investigations like this can take time, particularly when the alleged conduct occurred years ago, but every piece of information can be important."

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