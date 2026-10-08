Berea moms say Medicaid cuts from the One Big Beautiful Bill are already affecting their children's care

BEREA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Medicaid cuts included in the One Big Beautiful Bill went into effect last week and are already causing concern for some Kentucky families.

Two Berea mothers say losing coverage, even temporarily, puts critical care and services for their children at risk.

For 9-year-old Raelynn, surviving has never been easy. Born with VACTERL, a condition that affects her heart, kidney and respiratory system, she spent nine months in the hospital last year after the flu turned into necrotizing pneumonia. While on ECMO, she suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed.

"Last year, she struggled just to survive," Megan Gammell said.

But while her daughter was fighting for her life, Gammell said she was also fighting to keep Medicaid coverage.

"At that time when we were already struggling with her health, it made us feel like we were abandoned," Gammell said.

Gammell said Raelynn was dropped from Medicaid three times in the past year, including while she was on life support. She only recently got that coverage back.

"We had a period of three months where she was without it. And that was very, very stressful," Gammell said.

Gammell said Medicaid helps with therapy, among other things. And for Raelynn, it makes the world of difference; after nearly two years of paralysis, she started walking again last week.

Another Berea mom, Breanna Murphy, said her 4-year-old son Colson, who has autism, has also been denied Medicaid, even after an appeal.

"he is a kid with a lot of needs and stuff and we just we can't afford it and it's just disabling him further in life," Murphy said.

Murphy said Colson is nonverbal, has level-three autism and needs intensive therapy. She said ABA therapy alone costs about $2,400 a week, and they're now cutting back some of the care he receives.

"Ideally he should be twice a week. He's going once every two weeks now," Murphy said.

Murphy said she wants Kentucky to adopt a version of the Katie Beckett Option, which would allow some children with significant disabilities to qualify for Medicaid without their parents' income counting against them.

"I wanna give him the best future, and I shouldn't have to do this," Murphy said.

More Medicaid changes are coming for Kentuckians. State officials said new rules will go into effect next year requiring certain adults to show they're working, going to school, volunteering, or meeting other requirements to keep their coverage. Officials said some people will be exempt, including those with certain medical conditions.