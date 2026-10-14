Buffalo Trace's 'Night at the Distillery' pairs haunted tales with bourbon cocktails

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Buffalo Trace Distillery is inviting guests to sip their way through ghost stories and haunted legends with the return of "Night at the Distillery," a self-guided, after-dark Halloween experience.

Tickets are $25 each and the event runs through October 31.

Now in its second year, the experience sold out last fall. Organizers say it is back and already proving popular again.

WLEX

"We filled up all of our spots last year, so we added two more weeks this year," said Homeplace General Manager Tyler Adams. "You're going to encounter some storytellers, sharing some legends and lore of Buffalo Trace Distillery, but of course we've paired a cocktail with each of those stories as well, because of course, you couldn't come to Buffalo Trace without a little bourbon involved too."

With more than two centuries of history, Buffalo Trace has collected more than a few ghost stories along the way.

Perhaps the most famous centers on Colonel Albert Blanton, who led the distillery in the early 20th century.

WLEX Colonel Albert Blanton

Staff and visitors say his presence may still be felt around the grounds.

"We have a lot of confidence based on what we've heard that he's still here watching over the distillery," said Adams.

Surrounded by more than 30 tons of festive pumpkins, spooky music, and illuminated warehouses, the event gives guests a chance to see a different side of the historic distillery.

"A great chance to come out to the distillery in the evening time, see it lit up, lots of fall decorations, a lot of fun happening here into those evening hours at the distillery," said Adams.

WLEX Homeplace General Manager Tyler Adams

For tickets and more information, click here: BTD

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