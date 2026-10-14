Burgin City Council votes to rejoin joint planning commission amid data center debate in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Burgin City Council voted tonight to rejoin a joint planning and zoning commission, giving the city more control as debate over Project Bluegrass, a proposed 950-acre data center development by Panattoni, continues in Mercer County.

The council split 2-2, with Mayor Joseph Monroe casting the tie-breaking vote.

"We need regulations. We need control. As it stands right at the moment with us not being in planning and zoning, we have no control," Monroe said.

Leigh Humphrey's family operates Shawnee Farm near the proposed development. They are worried about runoff, noise, construction and the impact on agriculture.

"We want to make sure that the proper, you know, waterways and infrastructure is studied so that no harm will be done to neighboring farms or animals," Humphrey said.

"We're not anti-progress. We're all for it, but just not in a place that has this rich agricultural farmland and horses," Humphrey said.

Lexington entrepreneur and educator Lamar Wilson sees an opportunity for Burgin in the project.

"That revenue can actually affect them in a way that gives a long lasting impact for their city," Wilson said.

Monroe said joining the planning and zoning commission gives the city more control over what happens next. The council also voted not to consider any annexation until Burgin is part of the commission — a decision that came after hearing from the public.

"It's going to affect more than just the citizens of Burgin. It's going to affect every county around us, and when they speak, you have to listen," Monroe said.

The vote comes two weeks after Mercer County Fiscal Court voted down an ordinance that would have allowed data centers in the county.