Businesses feel relief as Lexington's second double crossover diamond interchange opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Drivers in Lexington can breathe a sigh of relief: the commute for many is about to get easier.

The city's second double crossover diamond interchange is officially open at Leestown and New Circle Roads. It opened to traffic late Sunday night, ahead of the scheduled opening early Monday morning.

Even pedestrians are excited about the opening of the double crossover diamond at one of Lexington's busiest interchanges.

Nick told LEX News he's been navigating the construction zone as he walked to and from his house. He empathizes with drivers in the area.

"At least they will be in a better mood because they're not in a good mood when they're all stopped up the back there or all the way to the intersection," he said.

Nick said the sidewalk is in much better shape now, one perk of the new interchange.

"Relieved, and I'm sure all the drivers are too," he said.

Relief is also on the menu at Mancino's Pizza and Grinders, located in a shopping center down the street.

Manager Stephanie Hamilton said small businesses in the area have taken a hit since the construction project began.

"I've noticed a lot of our usual customers are not coming in, and so I'm hoping they come back," she said.

She says road closures have made it difficult for customers to get to stores in the neighborhood.

"They do complain every time someone comes in here or they have something to say about how they couldn't find another way in or how it took them longer than expected," she explained.

Kentucky transportation officials say a double crossover diamond interchange is safer, more efficient and cost-effective. They also say this project will reduce noise for the Meadowthorpe neighborhood.

Hamilton is looking forward to better traffic flow herself — and to see her regulars once again.

"I'm ecstatic. I'm happy. I'm to the moon," she said.

The construction is part of the broader New Circle widening project, set to complete in 2027.

