University of Kentucky's Care Compass helps families manage late-stage dementia care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A new University of Kentucky program is helping families navigate the challenges of caring for loved ones with late-stage dementia.

Researchers at UK’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging say dementia care has traditionally focused heavily on early detection and intervention. The new Care Compass program focuses on the challenges families face as the disease progresses.

The program provides caregivers with education, activities and resources covering issues such as communication, medication, eating and drinking, and other challenges that can arise during late-stage dementia.

“We need to have appropriate treatments and care at every stage of the disease until such time as we do have a cure,” said Dr. Greg Jicha of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.

Care Compass is designed primarily for family members and friends caring for someone with dementia, rather than professional caregivers.

“The program again really more for the care providers, not professional care providers, but family and friends, lay care providers which really bear the brunt in the state of Kentucky for dementia care services,” Jicha said.

The program's online lessons are designed to take about five to 10 minutes, allowing caregivers to find information about a specific issue when they need it.

The program is available online, and new resources are being added regularly.

Jicha said the goal is to help families navigate dementia with dignity while maintaining quality of life for both the person with dementia and the caregiver.

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