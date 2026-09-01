Case against Georgetown woman accused of striking child after passing school bus waived to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The case against a Georgetown woman accused of striking a 10-year-old girl after passing a stopped school bus was waived to a grand jury.

Parsons appeared in a Scott County courtroom by video on Tuesday. A judge previously entered a not guilty plea for Ashley Parsons, 39, for charges of first-degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and passing a loading school bus.

Parsons was allegedly driving an SUV on Mount Vernon Drive on the morning of Aug. 20 when she failed to stop for a school bus displaying its stop sign and struck a 10-year-old girl.

Child Recovers After Bus Stop Crash

LEX News' Leigh Searcy spoke with Denetria Hall and her parents in the days following her court appearance.

"I thought I'd seen my child's demise," said her father, Dedric Hall, who witnessed the incident "It's a rough one to see, but I think these bumps and bruises, we'll take that any day compared to what it could have been."

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