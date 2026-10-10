Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Cyclist with life-threatening injuries after collision at Lexington intersection

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 9, 2026
Image (21).jfif
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A cyclist is with life-threatening injuries following a Friday night collision at a Lexington intersection.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road just after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist, who was later transported to a local hospital.

The collision remains under investigation and parts of Tates Creek will remain closed for the next hour.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More Kentucky News from LEX18.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18