Cyclist with life-threatening injuries after collision at Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A cyclist is with life-threatening injuries following a Friday night collision at a Lexington intersection.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road just after 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist, who was later transported to a local hospital.

The collision remains under investigation and parts of Tates Creek will remain closed for the next hour.

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