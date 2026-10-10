Danville High School community grieving following death of 17-year-old student, football player

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Danville High School community is grieving following the death of a 17-year-old student and football player.

According to the Boyle County Coroner, 17-year-old Jamaree Johnson died just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

In an announcement to families, Principal Danny Goodwin confirmed Johnson's death.

"It is with profound sadness that I must share the heartbreaking news of the passing of senior Jamaree Johnson," Goodwin said. "Jamaree was a cherished member of our DHS community, and he will be deeply missed."

The high school will be open beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for those needing a supportive space to grieve. Counselors and ministers will be on site, Goodwin said.

Community members, businesses, and football programs in Boyle County and across the region have begun to pour out in support of Johnson's family.

Boyle County High School's football program

"Today, football takes a backseat," Boyle County High School's football program said in a post to social media. "Rivalries and championships don’t matter in moments like these. What matters is a young life lost too soon and the family, teammates, coaches, and community left grieving...We may wear different colors, but we share the same love for this game and the same bond that makes us one football family. Today, we grieve together."

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.