Kentucky drivers urged to watch for deer as breeding season approaches

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says deer movement can increase dramatically starting around Halloween as the annual breeding season, known as the rut, gets underway.

Deer typically travel about 2,000 meters a day, but that distance can increase to as much as three times that amount during the rut. Shorter daylight hours also mean peak deer activity can overlap with the times many people are on the road.

“The biggest peak movement times for deer is gonna be early in the morning and late in the afternoon, and that's when we're out there on the road,” said Joe McDermott, deer program coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “So what we try to tell people to do is slow for deer, don't veer.”

Officials also warn drivers to watch for additional deer after spotting one. Deer often travel in groups, and bucks may chase does across roadways during the breeding season.

Drivers who encounter a deer should slow down and remain in their lane rather than swerving to avoid it.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife estimates that about 8,000 deer-vehicle collisions are reported in the state each year, though officials believe the actual number is significantly higher.

“We actually think that the number of collisions is underreported by a factor of 5, so 40,000 deer-vehicle collisions a year in the state of Kentucky,” McDermott said. “That's a large impact and it's a large potential risk, right, for not just the deer but for us as we're driving the road.”

November typically sees more deer-vehicle collisions than any other month, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

With deer movement expected to increase in the coming weeks, officials encourage drivers to use extra caution, particularly around sunrise and sunset.

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