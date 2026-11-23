LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With grocery prices continuing to put pressure on family budgets, planning Thanksgiving dinner can be a challenge. But families don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy a holiday meal, according to the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.

Brooke Jenkins, a specialist with UK Cooperative Extension, says families can save money by rethinking traditional Thanksgiving menus and focusing on affordable options.

One of the best ways to stretch a grocery budget is to take advantage of store sales and specials on popular holiday foods.

Jenkins also encourages families to think outside the box when planning their meals. Rather than feeling obligated to serve certain dishes, families can choose less expensive foods that their loved ones enjoy.

"One of the things that a lot of families get hung up on is thinking about what they have to have for a Thanksgiving meal," Jenkins said. "And we would say that you don't have to stick with a rigid menu."

Seasonal produce, including potatoes, sweet potatoes, squash and Brussels sprouts, can also be budget-friendly additions to the holiday table.

Families can save even more by considering canned or frozen vegetables, which can be nutritious alternatives to fresh produce and often cost less.

Jenkins says families should also focus on building a balanced plate with a variety of food groups. She recommends skipping expensive, complicated side dishes in favor of simpler options that can be healthier and more affordable.

For example, instead of making a traditional green bean casserole, families can serve lightly seasoned green beans.

"So, if you think about the classic green bean casserole, instead of serving something like that, serve just plain green beans, that are lightly seasoned," Jenkins said. "And so with that, not only are you saving money because you have fewer ingredients, but you're also boosting your nutrition."

For families who can't afford a turkey, Jenkins says roasted chicken or even canned chicken used in a casserole can be more affordable alternatives.

She also encourages families to plan ahead for leftovers. Using extra food in future meals or freezing it for later can help stretch a grocery budget and prevent food waste.

Ultimately, Jenkins says the most important part of Thanksgiving isn't how much food is on the table, but the time families spend together and the traditions they create.

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