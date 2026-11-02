Downed utility lines block part of Leestown Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Leestown Road in Lexington after downed utility lines blocked the roadway.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 7, U.S. 421 (Leestown Road) is blocked between Greendale Road and Trade Street in Fayette County because utility lines are down across the roadway.

Transportation officials are advising motorists to use an alternate route and use extra caution in the area.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.