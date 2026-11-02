Trump urges Kentucky voters to back Ralph Alvarado in 6th District race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — President Donald Trump is making a last-minute pitch for Republican Ralph Alvarado in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District race, releasing a video endorsement ahead of Tuesday’s election.

In the video, Trump calls Alvarado a “fantastic person” and gives him his “complete and total endorsement.”

“I’m asking you to get out and vote for Ralph Alvarado … to be your next representative for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump says in the video posted on Facebook.

Alvarado, a physician and former Kentucky state senator, is facing Democrat Zach Dembo in the Nov. 3 general election. The two are competing for the open congressional seat currently held by Republican Rep. Andy Barr, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Trump highlighted Alvarado’s medical background and said that, if elected, Alvarado would work to lower health care costs, create jobs and protect Kentucky farmers. Trump also focused heavily on gun rights, saying Alvarado would defend the Second Amendment.