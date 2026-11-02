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Legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd returning to Lexington

Top stories for Lexington on November 2nd, 2026
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington's new state-of-the-art live music venue, The Rail, has announced the return of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary rock band will hit the stage on Saturday, January 23, 2027, as part of the initial lineup for the first wave of shows at The Rail.

Mark Matejka, Rickey Medlocke, Damon Johnson, Keith Christopher
Mark Matejka, left, Rickey Medlocke, Damon Johnson, Keith Christopher of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform during CMA Fest on Thursday June 6, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lynyrd Skynyrd previously performed in Lexington in 2024.

The Rail is slated to open in early 2027, featuring a mix of artists across multiple genres. The venue is located in The Commons Entertainment District.

The Rail is co-owned and exclusively operated by national concert promotion company Peachtree Entertainment in partnership with The Commons.

"Our vision for The Rail goes beyond bringing great concerts to Lexington," said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment. "The diversity of this initial lineup reflects our commitment to offering something for every music fan.

The Rail concerts line up announcement November 2026.png
The Rail concerts line up

The initial line-up includes:

  • Lynyrd Skynyrd – Saturday, January 23, 2027
  • Umphrey's McGee – Friday, February 5, 2027
  • Niko Moon – Saturday, February 6, 2027
  • Cole Swindell - Saturday, March 6, 2027
  • Gregory Alan Isakov – Friday, March 12, 2027
  • Dexter and The Moonrocks - Friday, April 9, 2027
  • BigXthaPlug – Sunday, April 11, 2027
  • The Dead South with Amigo the Devil – Friday, April 30, 2027
  • BUNT. - Tuesday, May 18, 2027
  • Billy Currington - Saturday, June 19, 2027

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 6 at 10 a.m.


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