Man indicted on murder charge in stabbing death of Lexington mother

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing a Lexington mother in September, a case that previously raised questions about an unserved domestic violence warrant.

Dario M. Williams was indicted on charges of murder-domestic violence and first-degree burglary in connection with the death of Candice Mackie. The indictment was filed in Fayette Circuit Court on Oct. 27.

PAST COVERAGE: Court records show unserved domestic violence warrant before Lexington mother's killing

Court records show unserved domestic violence warrant before Lexington mother's killing

According to the indictment, prosecutors allege Williams caused Mackie's death on Sept. 3 by stabbing her with a knife "under aggravating circumstances." The murder charge is listed as a capital offense.

The grand jury also accused Williams of unlawfully entering or remaining in a building with the intent to commit a crime and causing physical injury to Mackie and/or using or threatening the use of a dangerous instrument against her. First-degree burglary is listed as a Class B felony in the indictment

The indictment comes nearly two months after Lexington police said Williams rammed a FedEx truck into a Valhalla Drive home before chasing Mackie into the street and fatally stabbing her. Williams was Mackie's former boyfriend and the father of her young daughter.

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LEX NEWS previously reported that Williams was also facing a separate domestic violence case involving Mackie stemming from an incident in July. He was charged in that case with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to a criminal complaint warrant previously reviewed by LEX NEWS, Mackie told police Williams punched her in the back with a closed fist while she was lying on a couch at her uncle's home. A judge signed a warrant for Williams' arrest on July 8, but court records showed the warrant was not served until Sept. 3, following Mackie's death.

At the time, Mackie's relative, Emitt Murphy, told LEX NEWS that Mackie had reported the alleged abuse and provided evidence to authorities.

Court records show Williams' bail was set at $1 million full cash. His arraignment in Fayette Circuit Court is scheduled for November 5.

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