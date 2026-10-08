Fayette County Court Officials Warn About Jury Duty Scammers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Scammers posing as court officials and law enforcement officers are targeting Fayette County residents with convincing jury duty schemes that have cost some victims thousands of dollars, according to the Fayette Circuit Court administrator.

Dana Carter, court administrator for Fayette Circuit Court, said the court receives reports several times a month from jurors who have been contacted by scammers claiming they missed jury duty or face arrest warrants.

"These jurors are so afraid," Carter said. "They get the calls that say, 'Oh my gosh, there's a warrant out for my arrest.'"

Carter said the scammers often use the names of real court employees, law enforcement officers or fake case numbers to make the calls appear legitimate. Victims are then pressured to make immediate payments to avoid arrest or other penalties.

The scams have proven costly for some residents.

"We've had several jurors who lost several thousands of dollars for that, even this year," Carter said.

During monthly jury orientation sessions, Carter warns prospective jurors about the scams, and reminds them that courts and law enforcement agencies will never request payment, credit card information or fines over the phone.

Still, some people fall victim to the schemes.

Carter recalled one man who was actively serving on a jury when he received a scam call demanding money.

"He told me, 'I just got so scared,' Carter said. The juror reportedly withdrew nearly $3,000 from a convenience store-type location after being convinced the threat was real.

Carter urged anyone who receives a similar call to hang up immediately and report the incident to police.

Officials stress that legitimate court personnel will never call jurors demanding payment to resolve jury service issues or avoid arrest.

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