Fiancé of woman allegedly killed in overdose by Brian Epperson now charged with obstruction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The fiancé of a Clark County woman whose June 2025 overdose death was alleged to have been caused by Brian Epperson has been arrested and is now facing a federal obstruction of justice charge.

According to a criminal complaint, Epperson was first charged in the death of Kaylieb Thompson's fiancé, Reacheal Dawson, in June 2025. He was federally indicted in the case in October 2025.

Police say that Epperson has been linked to the overdose deaths of three Kentucky women.

Brian Epperson Federally Indicted

Since then, Thompson has repeatedly threatened to kill Epperson as well as threatened officers on his social media pages, the complaint alleges.

In November 2025, Thompson was arrested and charged with three counts of terroristic threatening for threats made against members of law enforcement involved in the case. He later pleaded guilty to those charges and, after serving 44 days in state custody, he remains on probation.

In June 2026, Thompson "initiated his “roving billboard” campaign" on the bed of his truck. The billboard pictured a photo of Epperson.

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According to the complaint, Richmond Police responded to reports on June 2 of a man, later identified as Thompson, near I-75 on an overpass.

At that time, body-worn cameras captured Thompson threatening Epperson, saying he “only got three years, but if they let him out this time, I’ll kill him, I’ll slaughter him.”

Thompson also allegedly parked his truck with the billboard near the cemetery where Epperson's father is buried "with a menacing message that Epperson deserves to be in a grave next to his father."

Since June 25, Thompson has also attempted to schedule a visit with Epperson at the Clark County Detention Center, a request Epperson has reportedly denied.

In July, Epperson's counsel withdrew from the case based on Thompson's interference in the case. As a result, Epperson's jury trial was eventually postponed to November.

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In a live-streamed video in September of this year, Thompson allegedly said that he "will be getting more active on this and (he) will be getting more physically active with getting justice for (Dawson)."

The complaint goes on to say that this and other statements made in the video can be "easily perceived as a warning to law enforcement that he intends to escalate his approach."

On October 3, Thompson once again allegedly threatened officers involved in the case as well as his appointed counsel in a live-streamed video.

"It is apparent from the videos that Thompson is suicidal and homicidal in his demeanor, and his aggression is directed towards everyone associated with the Epperson case because of his perceived “mishandling” of the investigation," the complaint writes. "Thompson’s conduct has influenced, obstructed, impeded, or endeavored to influence, obstruct or impede the due administration of justice in the Epperson case."

Thompson is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

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