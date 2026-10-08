Food assistance program helps Kentucky seniors facing food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — When people think about food insecurity, children and working families are often top of mind. But older adults and seniors can also face challenges putting food on the table, particularly those living on fixed or limited incomes.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is designed to help. The federally funded program provides monthly boxes of nutritious, shelf-stable food to eligible adults age 60 and older.

Food boxes can include canned proteins, cereal, milk, pasta and rice.

In Kentucky, about 837,000 people are facing food insecurity, and one in eight of them are seniors, according to God's Pantry Food Bank.

"Last year we distributed over 6.5 million pounds of food through this program, so it's quite impactful in that way," said Alex Maddox, marketing and communications director for God's Pantry Food Bank. "Each month we're serving almost 14,500 older adults and neighbors here at God's Pantry Food Bank, and there are still spots available."

Rising costs are adding to the financial pressures faced by many older adults. Some seniors are forced to make difficult choices between buying groceries and filling prescription medications, according to God's Pantry.

"Rising costs, those continued pressures that households are experiencing, the same thing is happening with our older adult neighbors," Maddox said. "They're often having to make difficult, difficult decisions between purchasing groceries or filling a prescription."

God's Pantry says the program helps bridge that gap by providing nutritious food each month.

The food boxes are distributed through partner agencies across Kentucky, where eligible seniors can pick them up.

God's Pantry says spots remain available for the program. Seniors interested in learning more about eligibility can contact the food bank or visit its website.

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