Frankfort Board of Commissioners votes unanimously to not renew its Flock surveillance camera contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Frankfort Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to not renew the city's Flock camera contract, which is set to terminate in January.

Commissioner Leesa Unger made the motion at the start of the meeting to "not renew Flock contract and staff to communicate that with Flock as soon as possible."

Commissioners said there needs to be state and national conversations about security before they move forward.

All commissioners voted yes approximately 10 minutes into the meeting.

"We are just now living in a world where we can trust the parameters that another company puts in place for us to use in our community," Commissioner Kelly May said.

The vote marks a reversal from a Sept. 28 meeting, where the same motion was addressed and failed following approximately an hour and a half of discussion that included input from the city's chief of police. Frankfort currently has 19 Flock cameras.

"I think Flock in itself, or that technology, is probably one of the most valuable tools for law enforcement when it comes to solving crime and keeping people safe. Now, I said that. I still believe that and I still behind that," Commissioner Rob Richardson said.

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