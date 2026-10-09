Funeral plans announced for 6-year-old who died unexpectedly in his sleep

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Hawkins Taylor Funeral Home has announced the final arrangements for 6-year-old Neven Coofer. The child died unexpectedly on October 1. His family said he died in his sleep, after telling them he had a headache and wanted to lay down.

Coofer was a first-grader at George Washington Carver STEM Academy for Boys. According to his obituary, he enjoyed playing baseball, but basketball was his favorite.

Lexington community mourns the loss of 6-year-old who died in his sleep

The Visitation and Funeral for the 6-year-old will be held Saturday, October 10, at Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church at 540 W Maxwell St. The Visitation is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Funeral Service is at 1 p.m.

REMEMBERING NEVEN COOFER

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