Lexington family remembers their 6-year-old son who died unexpectedly, as they wait for autopsy results

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington family is preparing to say a final goodbye to 6-year-old Neven Coofer, who died unexpectedly earlier this month.

In the days since Neven's death, the Coofer family has been leaning on the memories of their youngest son.

"Neven was the happiest six year old boy. Um, he loved his family more than anything in this world. His favorite sport was basketball. He did play baseball, but he absolutely loved basketball," Gordana Coofer said.

Described by his family as happy, outgoing, and someone who never knew a stranger, Neven left a lasting impression on many.

"I feel like we were just completely shocked, surprised at how many people he impacted," Gordana said.

His father, Dominick Coofer, remembered the small milestones that made Neven who he was. "He made sure that we knew everything that he was doing, you know, he want to share every little milestone he was doing. He, he just recently learned how to tie shoes," Dominick said.

It's a milestone his parents never thought they'd be looking back on so soon. On October 1, everything changed.

"And Neven was just complaining about a headache, nothing, nothing out of the norm for him. He would say if he had a headache, if he just wanted some time or you, or he just. Nothing. It was different to us. He just, he said he wanted to take a bath and he wanted to lay down," Gordana said.

Thirty minutes later, Gordana went to check on her son. "I went to check on him 30 minutes later and um he was lifeless," Gordana said.

A week later, the Coofer family is still searching for answers.

"We're still waiting on the autopsy report to come back. They said it'd be a while, so. We're gonna sit and wait for that and hopefully get our answers," Dominick said.

While they may not have all the answers yet, the family says one thing is certain: they want Neven to be remembered.

"I just want everybody to. To keep remembering the Neven they knew the love, the laughter. His running around the park, all the kids that he played with, whatever keeps Neven's memory alive is what we want," Gordana said.

"We hope that he's that we made him happy. And he always knows that we love him. — And we'll never — ever forget," Gordana said.

Those who wish to support the Coofer family can visit their GoFundMe page.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv

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