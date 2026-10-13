Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosting third annual shooting competition in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Georgetown Police Department will host its third annual shooting competition, giving community members an opportunity to compete while connecting with local law enforcement.

The event, hosted by the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, will raise money to support the police department and its equipment needs and other projects.

Participants will pay a $50 entry fee, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters. The police department will provide firearms and ammunition for the competition.

Participants must be at least 18 years old. Range officers will be on hand throughout the event to monitor safety.

Capt. Nicholas Lodal said the competition offers a unique opportunity for residents interested in firearms to interact with officers.

“This is just a really great, unique way for some of our citizens that have an interest in firearms to be able to come down and just interact with our guys in a manner that they're not typically going to be able to,” Lodal said.

Organizers say the event also aims to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community while raising funds for the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

Those interested in participating can find a registration link on the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.