Appalachian community helps bring local film to the big screen

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A movie made with the help of an Appalachian community is getting its big-screen debut this week, bringing local residents and students together both in front of and behind the camera.

“Gone 2: The Unshakable Faith” tells an apocalyptic story centered on faith, trust and survival. But for the people who helped make the film, it also became a story about community, creativity and opportunity.

Ebie Adkins

Echo TV Studios recently wrapped production on the movie, which was filmed throughout Frenchburg with local actors, crew members, volunteers and students.

Residents opened their properties to the production, donated their time and helped bring the project to life, said EB Adkins, president of Echo TV Studios.

“It’s exciting because we are able to give people an outlet, a creative outlet for things,” Adkins said. “And the thing I wasn’t expecting was that people are acting in this or working behind the scenes, and it’s really served as sort of a therapeutic thing.”

Among the students involved was 15-year-old Mallory Cooper, president of Menifee County Jobs for America’s Graduates, or JAG.

Cooper and other local students had opportunities to act in the film and work behind the scenes. The students also created a commercial promoting the Day Spring Food Pantry that will be shown during the movie’s premiere.

For Cooper, the experience represents more than a chance to appear in a movie. She said it shows students in a small community that opportunities they may not have considered can be within reach.

“Now that we have acting here, it’s almost like, wow, Menifee is right on screen,” Cooper said. “And especially where I’ve been given the chance to act in the actual series, seeing myself up there is almost like telling eight-year-old me that it’s OK and that I can do that.”

Cooper said the project has also helped raise awareness about the Day Spring Food Pantry, which serves nearly 100 families each week throughout Menifee County.

The pantry is working to raise money for a new building and additional storage space. Cooper said the students’ involvement was intended to help show the community why the pantry needs support while giving young people an opportunity to make a difference locally.

The production was donor-funded, and Adkins said giving back to the community is part of the studio’s mission.

As part of the film’s premiere-week events, a portion of proceeds from one event will benefit the Day Spring Food Pantry.

For the students involved, the project has offered a chance to see their community represented on screen while gaining experience in filmmaking and community service.

“Gone 2: The Unshakable Faith” premieres Friday, Oct. 9, at Tenth Frame Cinema in Mt. Sterling.

Tickets are available for presale, with additional community events planned throughout premiere week.

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