Dietitian shares tips for eating heart-healthy on a budget

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Rising grocery costs can make it harder for families to eat healthy, but nutrition experts say simple swaps and smart shopping can help people prepare heart-healthy meals without overspending.

Registered dietitian Keisha Calhoun recommends affordable staples such as beans, lentils, frozen vegetables and canned foods. These ingredients can last longer and help stretch meals across multiple servings.

“The American Heart Association recognizes that cost can be a real barrier to better nutrition,” Calhoun said. “One of the best strategies is to focus on nutritious foods that stretch across multiple meals.”

Calhoun recommends checking nutrition labels for lower sodium and added sugar to support heart health. Rinsing canned vegetables can also help reduce some of their sodium.

Planning meals around versatile ingredients is another way to save money. Soups and tacos can incorporate ingredients across multiple meals, while ground turkey and lean ground chicken can serve as more affordable alternatives in many recipes.

Calhoun also emphasizes that eating heart-healthy does not mean giving up family traditions or cultural foods.

“It's just important to remember that food is a huge, important part of our lives, especially for our families, our cultures, our communities,” Calhoun said. “Eating for our heart doesn't mean that we have to give up our traditions. It can be as simple as making a few smart swaps that work for your family and your budget.”

Calhoun says small changes can make a difference, and eating heart-healthy does not have to mean spending more at the grocery store.

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