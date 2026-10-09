Hurricane Isaias approaches Gulf Coast. Will it impact Kentucky weather?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Hurricane Isaias became a Category 3 storm early Friday and forecasters say it is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane when it reaches the Gulf Coast.

Isaias will mark the first time in more than two years a hurricane is poised to make a direct strike on the United States.

LEX18 is tracking the impact the storm may have on Kentucky.

Isaias is expected to weaken after making landfall and dissipate into the atmosphere, sending rain toward our region.

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Rain showers are expected to begin as early as Saturday morning. The exact timing of rain is still in question, but should linger through Saturday night and part of Sunday. Strong thunderstorms are not anticipated, however we might get some wind from this system.

For those heading to Kroger Field on Saturday night to watch Kentucky take on No. 10 LSU, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast, so pack a poncho.

Kentucky is expected to get 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. Areas that get hit with multiple rounds of rain could see over 2 inches.

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This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.