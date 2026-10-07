Wire-free EnVisio technology at UK Markey Cancer Center changes how surgeons treat breast cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 74-year-old Kentucky woman with no symptoms found her breast cancer only because she kept up with regular mammograms — and the technology used to remove her tumor is a major departure from older surgical methods.

Dolly Houghton was stunned by her diagnosis.

"I never dreamed at the age of 74 that I would be diagnosed with breast cancer," Houghton said.

Her surgeon, Dr. Julie Lang, medical director of the Comprehensive Breast Care Center at the UK Markey Cancer Center, introduced Houghton to a wire-free surgical technology called EnVisio, which works like a GPS to help surgeons locate tumors with greater precision.

"Dr. Lang talked to me about having a lumpectomy, she explained to me about the EnVisio technology that they have now. And she was very positive about it because she felt it could help her during the surgery. She explained to me about how it can be like a GPS and then they can locate the tumor better," Houghton said.

Lang explained how EnVisio compares to older approaches still in use at some hospitals.

"This is a wire-free approach to lumpectomy. At some hospitals, patients are still treated the old fashioned way, where a wire sticks out from the woman's breast, and this is uncomfortable and frankly, it's not very contemporary for 2026. So we use this wire-free approach with the EnVisio and like Dolly said, it works like a GPS, so I can use a handheld probe that shows me exactly where the tumor," Lang said.

Despite advances in surgical technology, Lang said routine mammograms remain one of the most powerful tools for saving lives.

"Mammography is responsible for about 40% of the reason why we see improvement in breast cancer survival, so I would encourage all eligible women to get their mammogram," Lang said.

Houghton echoed that message, drawing directly from her own experience.

"I went for my mammograms and I didn't have any symptoms and I still got breast cancer, so you have to have your yearly mammograms," Houghton said.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv