Investigation underway in Laurel County amid 56 measles cases dating back to August

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An investigation in Laurel County is ongoing after health officials confirmed a total of 56 measles cases in the county linked to an outbreak that dates back months.

According to the Laurel County Health Department, a suspected measles case was reported on Oct. 7, prompting a a public health investigation. That investigation identified more cases, revealing a outbreak date back to August.

The cases have been identified in several large households "with limited interactions with the broader community," LCHD said.

No identified public exposure have been connected to these cases, and the investigation remains ongoing.

LCHD continues to encourage residents to receive an up-to-date MMR vaccine to protect against measles.

Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.