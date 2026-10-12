Kentucky Powerball winner indicted on strangulation, assault charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Kentucky Powerball winner who has faced multiple charges since his record-breaking win in 2025 has been indicted on charges of first-degree strangulation and assault.

According to a criminal complaint, James Farthing allegedly strangled a woman at a Georgetown home on July 26.

The woman told police that her and Farthing had returned from a boating trip to a home on Cynthiana Road when a verbal argument turned physical. The complaint wrote that the woman had visible welts on the right side of her neck.

Powerball Winner Faces New Charges

Farthing has had five reported encounters with law enforcement since his Powerball win. In March, he was arrested in Fayette County on charges of burglary in the second degree and possession of marijuana.

Last month, he was charged with public intoxication after police say he was found intoxicated and asleep inside a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

Farthing was first charged in the days following the win after he kicked a Florida deputy in the face. He later pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges of battery and obstructing or resisting.

James Farthing Pleads Guilty in Court

His arraignment for the strangulation and assault charges is scheduled for November 2 in Scott County.