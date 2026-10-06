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3 displaced after apartment fire on Hollow Creek Road

A large presence of fire crews is on Hollow Creek Road in Lexington Monday night.
LEX NEWS
A large presence of fire crews is on Hollow Creek Road in Lexington Monday night.
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A apartment fire displaced three people Monday night on Hollow Creek Road, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Hollow Creek Road at 9:56 p.m. for reports of smoke in the area. After arriving, crews upgraded the response to a working structure fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

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