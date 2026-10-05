Why Lee Anne Pope is urging Kentuckians to set screens, not for basketball but for cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lee Anne Pope heard about Kentucky's mortality rate when it comes to cancer, and she knew something had to be done.

"My family history kind of stinks," she said of cancer.

Mrs. Pope joined Markey Cancer Center director, Dr. Mark Evers, inside Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena to share her new "Set Your Screen" initiative.

WLEX Mark and Lee Anne Pope

She's hoping it'll get Kentuckians to take action towards scheduling their age-appropriate cancer screenings.

Pope is a firm believer that early detection would've saved her father's life years ago.

"Absolutely," she said without hesitation. "And it's pretty factual. They changed the screening recommendations when my dad was being treated to 50."

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Lee Anne's mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer twice.

It's why Pope has been getting herself screened for many forms of cancer for many years now.

"I've been screened in my 30s, and all the recommendations are for your 40s. And it's a good thing that I have. It gives me total peace of mind that I'm doing everything I can to fight the disease and give myself and my family the best chance," Pope said.

WLEX Lee Anne Pope

Dr. Evers is hopeful that others will follow her lead while taking this cause seriously.

"People are scared sometimes of what they will find. But understanding that you can catch some cancers now in a very early stage that are very treatable has encouraged more and more people to get screened," Dr. Evers said.

Pope thanked her husband, Mark, the UK Men's Basketball coach, for his support in this cause. He was in attendance for the announcement.

She also said the couple will encourage their children to develop good habits as adults about getting themselves screened.

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