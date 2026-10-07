Legal experts warn of lasting consequences after Kentucky pharmacist jailed due to records mix-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY (LEX NEWS) — Nearly five months after a Kentucky pharmacist was arrested during a traffic stop because of records later determined to be incorrect, legal experts say the case highlights concerns about criminal record keeping, accountability and the lasting effects of clerical mistakes.

LEX News Investigates first reported on the case involving Dr. Shelby Dela Cruz, who was pulled over for a traffic violation May30th and then arrested, jailed and fingerprinted after law enforcement records indicated her driver's license was suspended.

Body camera video captured Dela Cruz expressing confusion when told her license was suspended.

A Carter County Circuit Court judge later ruled a clerical error caused the mix-up. Court records show a one-digit Social Security number mistake linked Dela Cruz to a man with a criminal history. The two also shared the same birth date.

Records referenced during the arrest indicated the driver status was suspended and contained a history belonging to another person.

When University of Kentucky law professor Dr. Ilana Friedman first learned about the case, she said her reaction was immediate.

"I thought holy crap," Friedman said.

Friedman, whose work focuses on civil rights and police accountability, said the case raises broader questions about how criminal justice records are maintained and corrected when mistakes occur.

"I think every single one of us has sped, and so what happens if we are speeding and we're hauled then into court and accused of all of these other very serious allegations," Friedman said. "We can see ourselves in Ms. Dela Cruz."

According to Friedman, the case illustrates what she described as an accountability gap within the legal system. While officers and prosecutors often rely on information available in official databases, determining where an error originated can be difficult.

She said greater transparency and auditing of criminal records are needed to identify mistakes and prevent similar incidents.

"We need to be very crystal clear about the kinds of records that we are maintaining and proliferating on run-of-the-mill civilians here," Friedman said.

Despite the Carter County judge's finding that Dela Cruz was incorrectly linked to another person's record, charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to surrender a license remain pending in Jessamine County.

Dela Cruz has said the charges continue to affect the pharmacy licenses required for her career.

Friedman noted Kentucky provides mechanisms for people to challenge inaccurate records and seek expungement, but she said the process can take months and often places the burden on the individual affected by the error.

"The government's mistake might be clerical, but the consequences here for this individual are anything but clerical," Friedman said.

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