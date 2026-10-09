Lexington-based logistics company prepared to deploy in hurricane's aftermath

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As Hurricane Isaias barrels towards the Gulf Coast, a Lexington-based company is getting ready to deploy to help.

"We just have to be prepared for all conditions and all environments," said Matt Daley with Emergency Disaster Services.

EDS specializes in rapid, large-scale mobile response to emergencies, meaning they often are there when natural disasters strike.

"If there has been a storm with a name or that it's made the news, most likely EDS has been there to respond in some capacity," Daley told LEX News.

Daley said EDS has been staging in Texas and will move in once the storm hits, most likely near Mobile, Alabama.

"We'll create many, many temporary structures that look like tenting to the most average person who sees it," he said. "But outside of that we have a lot of mobile assets, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities. We'll bring all that in anticipation of wrapping a full term base camp."

That base camp supports many of the utility crews who will be working to restore power along the Gulf.

Forecasters are also warning of the potential for strong winds, heavy rain and spin-off tornadoes in the region.

"We're just anticipating the worst," Daley said. "We're going to bring twice as much equipment than what we think we need."

EDS has responded to many other natural disasters in the past, including Hurricanes Helene and Beryl. Daley says that means it's Kentuckians who are helping to lend a hand, when disaster strikes.

"Whether we're in Alabama, Mississippi, or Florida here in the next couple of days, it's gonna be Kentucky truck drivers, it's going to be Kentucky plumbers, electricians, emergency fuel personnel who will be in tow with us to respond," he said.